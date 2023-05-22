Dog show to be held in Coonoor on May 28

May 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris Kennel Association is set to conduct the 3 rd and 4 th Championship All Breeds Dog Shows, on Sunday, May 28, at the Providence College Grounds in Coonoor.

Around 300 dogs belonging to 40 different breeds will be participating in the event, a press release by the Nilgiris Kennel Association said. “The Indian Army has been patrionising ‘The Hunt Club’ – a prestigious organization which is unique to Asia and is around 179 years old, dedicated to the Fox Hound breed of dogs… Special arrangements have been made to promote the awareness of this breed during the dog show, said S.T. Lajapathie, president of The Nilgiris Kennel Association.

The club also intends to conduct an anti-rabies vaccination drive at the venue, sponsored by Greenfield Kennels and Goldenfarm Kennels.

The dog show will see a large number of German Shepherd dogs, which thrive in the climate of the Nilgiris, the press release said. A competition for the best handlers and best junior handlers will also be held.

