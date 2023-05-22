HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dog show to be held in Coonoor on May 28

The 3rd and 4th Championship All Breeds Dog Shows will be held with 300 dogs from 40 different breeds participating, as per a press release

May 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar

The Nilgiris Kennel Association is set to conduct the 3 rd and 4 th Championship All Breeds Dog Shows, on Sunday, May 28, at the Providence College Grounds in Coonoor.

Around 300 dogs belonging to 40 different breeds will be participating in the event, a press release by the Nilgiris Kennel Association said. “The Indian Army has been patrionising ‘The Hunt Club’ – a prestigious organization which is unique to Asia and is around 179 years old, dedicated to the Fox Hound breed of dogs… Special arrangements have been made to promote the awareness of this breed during the dog show, said S.T. Lajapathie, president of The Nilgiris Kennel Association.

The club also intends to conduct an anti-rabies vaccination drive at the venue, sponsored by Greenfield Kennels and Goldenfarm Kennels.

The dog show will see a large number of German Shepherd dogs, which thrive in the climate of the Nilgiris, the press release said. A competition for the best handlers and best junior handlers will also be held.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.