May 11, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The South of India Kennel Club, Udhagamadalam, will organise 132nd and 133rd dog show on May 13 and 14 along with 101st obedience test and Dachshund and Great Dane speciality shows on May 12 at the Government Arts College grounds in Udhagamandalam.

South of India Kennel Club is the second oldest club in the country affiliated to the Kennel Club of India since 1939 conducting its shows every year except during the lockdown in 2021 and 2022.

