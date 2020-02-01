Dog show in Coonoor tomorrow

The Nilgiris Kennel Association is to conduct the first and second Championship All Breeds Dog Show in Coonoor on Sunday.

S.T.Rajapathie, president of the Nilgiris Kennel Association and former secretary of the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), said that more than 300 dogs from across India would participate in the championship dog shows, which were being held for the first time in Coonoor.

The shows were to be judged by C.V.Sudarsan and K.K.Trivedi, from the Kennel Club of India. Mr. Rajapathie said that the show would bring to Coonoor the “crème of all breed of dogs, breeders, handlers and enthusiasts.”

Many dog breeds, including the Himalayan Sheepdog, would be on the show. “This dog is a breed of Indian origin, and is sure to elicit the attention of the visitors,” said Mr. Rajapathie.