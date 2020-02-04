Coimbatore

Dog show held in Coonoor

As many as 42 different breeds participated in the first and second All Breeds Championship Dog Show held in Coonoor.

More than 250 dogs take part

More than 250 dogs took part in the first and second All Breeds Championship Dog Show organised by the Nilgiris Kennel Association in Coonoor on Sunday.

S.T. Lajapathie, president of the Association, told the Hindu 42 different breeds took part in the show.

A German Shepherd owned by K.E. Ramesh won prize for the best in show in the first championship dog show, while the certificate for best Indian breed went to a Caravan Hound owned by R.B. Govinda Prabhu.

In the second championship dog show, a German Shepherd owned by Siddharth Sharma was adjudged best. “The show received tremendous response from Coonoor residents. A Himalayan Sheepdog and a Dutch German Shepherd that participated in the show attracted many visitors,” said Mr. Lajapathie.

The shows were judged by C.V.Sudarsan and K.K.Trivedi from the Kennel Club of India.

