Dog show begins in Udhagamandalam

May 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Various dog breeds participating in the obedience test at the dog show in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The 132nd and 133rd annual, three-day dog show, organised by the South of India Kennel Club, took off at the Government Arts College grounds in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Nagina, secretary of the Club, said that unlike other clubs, the Jamshedpur and South of India Kennel Clubs were promoting obedience tests as it required regular practice and lot of hard work and the testimony to the efforts stood with 55 dogs undergoing the tests.

The Great Dane and Dacshund speciality shows saw 55 Great Dane and 40 Daschund dogs taking part.

On Saturday and Sunday, 470 dogs of 56 different breeds will participate in the All Breed Show and this time, Miniature Toy Poodle, English Pointer, Australian Shepherd, New Found Lane, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Labrador breeds will take part. The dog shows are being held in memory of M N. Cama and Lakshmi Gopinath.

Judges Maribel from Philippines, Stanley Shan from Singapore, and Sung Yu Sung from Taiwan will select eight dogs each as the judges’ best picks.

