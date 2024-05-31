ADVERTISEMENT

Dog killed in suspected leopard attack in Salem village

Published - May 31, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A dog was found dead in a village near forest on Friday and villagers suspect that it was killed by a leopard.

In the past one week, two calves were attacked by wild animals in Danishpet Forest Range. Though villagers suspected that it was a leopard attack, forest officials denied the claims and started to monitor the villages near the forest using drones. Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Friday, a dog was killed by a wild animal at Eliyathur village near Danishpet. On information, forest officials rushed to the spot and inquired.

Following these incidents, District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi instructed the forest officials to increase patrolling in the villages near the forest. The forest department also warned people not to come out of their houses at night. Forest officials said they were yet to confirm that the wild animal was a leopard. They suspected it might be a wild dog. But as a precaution, a 15-member team had been deployed in the villages, the officials added.

