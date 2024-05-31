GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Dog killed in suspected leopard attack in Salem village

Published - May 31, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A dog was found dead in a village near forest on Friday and villagers suspect that it was killed by a leopard.

In the past one week, two calves were attacked by wild animals in Danishpet Forest Range. Though villagers suspected that it was a leopard attack, forest officials denied the claims and started to monitor the villages near the forest using drones. Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Friday, a dog was killed by a wild animal at Eliyathur village near Danishpet. On information, forest officials rushed to the spot and inquired.

Following these incidents, District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi instructed the forest officials to increase patrolling in the villages near the forest. The forest department also warned people not to come out of their houses at night. Forest officials said they were yet to confirm that the wild animal was a leopard. They suspected it might be a wild dog. But as a precaution, a 15-member team had been deployed in the villages, the officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.