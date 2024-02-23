ADVERTISEMENT

Dog found dead in a water tank in Salem

February 23, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog was found dead in a water tank on Thursday.

A ground-level water tank with a capacity of one lakh litres was constructed six months ago at a cost of ₹16.5 lakh at Attaiyanvattam, near Tharamangalam. Water from the tank was being supplied to Attaiyanvattam, Kodiyanvalavu, Attaiyanvalavu, Kandayivattam, and Aranvattam villages.

When tank operator Ammasi opened the tank to measure the water level, he found the body of a stray dog in it. As information spread, Tharamangalam police rushed to the spot and inquired. The carcass of the dog was taken out and panchayat staff cleaned the tank. Tharamangalam police are investigating.

