GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dog found dead in a water tank in Salem

February 23, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog was found dead in a water tank on Thursday.

A ground-level water tank with a capacity of one lakh litres was constructed six months ago at a cost of ₹16.5 lakh at Attaiyanvattam, near Tharamangalam. Water from the tank was being supplied to Attaiyanvattam, Kodiyanvalavu, Attaiyanvalavu, Kandayivattam, and Aranvattam villages.

When tank operator Ammasi opened the tank to measure the water level, he found the body of a stray dog in it. As information spread, Tharamangalam police rushed to the spot and inquired. The carcass of the dog was taken out and panchayat staff cleaned the tank. Tharamangalam police are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.