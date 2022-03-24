Dog brutally beaten to death over an altercation in a village in Uthangarai

Police yet to act on the incident

A dog was brutally beaten to death over an altercation here in a Singarapettai village in Uthangarai. The video of the gruesome attack and the bloody images of the dead dog that emerged after the incident that reportedly occurred on Wednesday morning has, however, received no action from the police, as of forenoon on Thursday.

The 4-year-old dog Mani, an Indian stray under the care of the family of Bhuvaneshwari of Athipaadi village, was beaten to death by her neighbor Kasinathan during an altercation over the use of a forest fringe land for setting up a shed.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ayyanar, brother-in-law of Bhuvaneshwari, said the family had taken permission to pitch a temporary shed on the fringe of Neepathurai reserve forest. However, Mr. Kasinathan had been objecting to it. “We had taken permission for only a temporary shed on the forest land. It belongs to the forest. But the man had been objecting to it since the forest fringe is contiguous to his homestead land.”

On Wednesday morning, there was an altercation between Mr. Kasinathan and Ms. Bhuvaneshwari and her mother. In the video that has emerged, the man was seen beating to death dog with a stick while challenging the two women and mouthing abuses at them.

According to Mr. Ayyanar, the family had reached the police station soon after the incident on Wednesday morning, but was turned away and told to come the next day. The Hindu contacted the inspector of Singarapettai police station, who said he was on leave, and shared the Sub-Inspector’s number. The Sub-Inspector, Annamalai, did not answer the repeated calls.

The SPCA management committee member M. Naresh said the organization would follow it up.