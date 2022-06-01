Dog and cat show in Coimbatore on June 5

The Anaimalai’s Kennel Club and Coimbatore Cattery Club will jointly organise the 18th All India Breed Dog Show and the second International Cat Show at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science grounds in Coimbatore on June 5.

Office-bearers of Anaimalai’s Kennel Club said on Wednesday that various breeds of dogs including Rottweiler, Belgian Shepherd, Poodle, Great Dane and Chihuahua along with Indian dog breeds such as Rajapalayam, Kombai and Chippiparai will be part of the show which will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Participation of the sniffer dogs from Tamil Nadu Police Dog Squad will be one of the highlights of the show, entry for which is free.

V.S. Ravi, president of the kennel club, and N.M. Basheer, vice-president of the cattery club, said that the home-grown pets from Coimbatore and imported cat breeds will also be part of the show and several foreign and domestic breeds are expected. They said that dogs and cats will be judged separately and the winners will be given ‘Challenge Certificates’, ‘Best of Breed Certificates’ and trophies.