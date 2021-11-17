Doddabetta Road being repaired for second season

Doddabetta Peak has been closed to tourists since August this year

With the second tourist season on the verge of starting in the Nilgiris, preparations are under way to reopen one of the main tourist attractions of the town – the Doddabetta Peak.

According to officials, the Doddabetta Peak has been closed to tourists since August of this year, when heavy rain caused landslips and tree-falls along the road leading up to the peak, damaging the road heavily and making it unsafe for tourist vehicles to ascend up to the peak.

The Doddabetta Eco-Development Committee (EDC), which is managed by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, also provides employment opportunities for local communities and also brings revenue to other small businesses such as tea stalls, bakeries and restaurants around the area.

On Monday, Forest Minister, K. Ramachandran inaugurated the repair work of Doddabetta Road, which cuts through the Doddabetta Reserve Forest. The repair work is estimated to cost around ₹ 15 lakh and will be completed in one month’s time.

The Minister also inaugurated a new bus TNSTC bus route from Kappachi to Mettupalayam. The Minister said that the new bus route will be beneficial to thousands of people who use public transport in the Nilgiris.

With the Nilgiris district administration advising tourists to not visit the Nilgiris between November 13 and 16, tourist footfall to the district reduced substantially over the weekend, officials said.

All major parks and gardens reported significant reduction in tourist visitors, while heavy rain also impacted the Government Botanical Garden (GBG). The lawns of the garden have been closed to the public temporarily due to the heavy rain.