Documentary on MDMK general secretary Vaiko screened in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 27, 2022 23:36 IST

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji (right), MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko (third left) felicitating the family of an MDMK worker at KG Theatre in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

‘Maamanidhan Vaiko’, an 80-minute documentary on MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, was screened at K.G. Theatre in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The documentary was produced by MDMK Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, who took part in the event, said Mr. Vaiko always fought for the rights of Tamils in all forums and the documentary was a real tribute to him.

“Mr. Durai Vaiko has compiled the 56-year-long socio-political journey of the MDMK general secretary into an 80-minute documentary and it is a tremendous effort, “ the Minister said.

“Mr. Vaiko is a living example of how a person should be in public life. Whenever Mr. Vaiko sees this documentary, he would feel nostalgic,” said Mr. Senthilbalaji. He also hailed the contributions of Mr. Vaiko and said, “he spent more than five-and-a-half years in jail fighting for the cause of Tamils. He continues to function as a lion of Dravidian Philosophy by giving full support to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” the Minister said.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said the documentary was the outcome of his three year’s effort.

