Document writers in Coimbatore urge T.N. government to revise guideline value for properties

January 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The document writers in Coimbatore have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to revise the guideline rates as the High Court last month had asked the government to follow the 2017 rates.

The document writers’ association members plan to meet the government officials and the Minister concerned in this regard shortly.

A document writer in the city said registrations were usually slow after Deepavali and till Pongal. With the revised rates and registration charges, the registrations were quite less now.

Though the High Court last month asked the government to implement the 2017 guideline value till it framed new values following the right procedure, the government had not done so. “We made several representations to the local officials. But, they say they can follow the 2017 guideline values only if the government issues necessary orders,” the document writer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, the State government reduced the guideline values. The present government said last year that it would follow the rates before 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.