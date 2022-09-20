Document writers in Coimbatore district seek permission to register MoDs

Document writers in Coimbatore district have appealed to the State government to permit them to register online Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deed (MoD).

At a meeting of the Association held here on Tuesday, it was decided to appeal to the government to permit the document writers to register 16 documents, including MoDs and receipts.

The government should also address immediately the server problems that are on for the last few days, leading to delays in registration of documents. It should also set right the e-payment system.

The Department is asking for encumbrance certificate taken within 10 days. But, the EC is available only 10 days after a person applies for it, they said.

The document writers here planned to organise fast protests once a month if these issues are not resolved, says S. Eswaran, president of Coimbatore district document writers association.