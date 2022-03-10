Document registration picks up in Coimbatore zone

Revival of the economy and COVID-19 spread under control, the Registration Department is seeing a revival in registration of documents.

An official source in the Department told The Hindu that between April and February 2020-2021 and corresponding period of current fiscal, revenue realisation by the Department in Coimbatore zone is up by ₹ 177 crore.

The zone, which includes Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, the Nilgiris and Gobichettipalayam registration districts, saw revenue of ₹Rs. 1,927 crore between April and February 2020-2021 and it rose to ₹ 2,104 crore during the same period in the current financial year.

The revival is significant in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. The zone is likely to close the financial year with 90 % achievement of revenue target, the official said.

Enquiries for projects have improved and there are no uncertainties because of COVID. Apart from this, the Department is also improving revenue realisation through focused efforts. For instance, it is looking at recovery from under valuation references and also closed industries that come up for sale.

S. Easwaran, president of the Coimbatore District Document Writers’ Association, said that real estate has revived in Coimbatore and it is next to Chennai now. Hence, document registrations are up. This has led to higher revenue for the Department too. “We are better than pre-COVID levels,” he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, added that while the real estate market has revived, the public should be cautious while buying plots in new layouts. They should ensure that it is approved by the authorities concerned. Otherwise, there is the risk of the document getting cancelled at any point of time and their investment will go waste. There are reports that some people are able to register plots in new unapproved layouts even now. This is a risk to the plot buyers, he said.