Doctors continue fast in Salem

Government doctors continued their fast on the second day on Thursday to press their 10-points charter of demands.

CPI and CPI(M) fucntionaries extended their support for the doctors who were on a fast on a farm land at Mallappanur Junction near Mettur. Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital Dean Dr. Valli Sathyamoorthy held discussions with the doctors and urged them to withdraw their protest.

Doctors’ Association for Social Equality general secretary G.R. Ravindranath and State Platform for Common School System general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu also extended their support to the doctors.