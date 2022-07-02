Doctors withdraw fast in Salem

Doctors who were on an indefinite fast for the past three days withdrew their protest on Saturday. The doctors were on fast to press for their charter of demands.

On Saturday, a few doctors health condition deteriorated. They were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, president of the Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors, S. Perumal Pillai claimed that in the early hours of Saturday, police forcibly took them in an ambulance and admitted them to the hospital. “We expect the government to hold talks with us and to fulfill our demands. Based on requests from various political parties and doctors, we withdraw our protest temporarily. If our demands are not addressed in the stipulated time, we will again go on an indefinite strike, Mr. Perumal Pillai added.