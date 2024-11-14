ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors stage protests over Chennai stabbing in Krishnagiri

Published - November 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association and the Federation of Government Doctors Association held protests on Wednesday at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and the Hosur Government Hospital.

The protests were sparked by the recent stabbing of a medical oncologist in Chennai, prompting calls for better protection measures for healthcare professionals.

In response to rising incidents of violence against doctors, the protesters demanded stringent action against offenders, enhanced security within hospitals, and legislative protections for doctors. They also appealed to the public to maintain trust and respect for the medical profession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US