Doctors stage protests over Chennai stabbing in Krishnagiri

Published - November 14, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association and the Federation of Government Doctors Association held protests on Wednesday at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and the Hosur Government Hospital.

The protests were sparked by the recent stabbing of a medical oncologist in Chennai, prompting calls for better protection measures for healthcare professionals.

In response to rising incidents of violence against doctors, the protesters demanded stringent action against offenders, enhanced security within hospitals, and legislative protections for doctors. They also appealed to the public to maintain trust and respect for the medical profession.

