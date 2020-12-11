Doctors protest against ‘mixopathy’

Coimbatore

11 December 2020 23:46 IST

They strike work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ; out-patient services hit

Thousands of doctors and hundreds of private hospitals participated in a 12-hour strike across Coimbatore district on Friday, in response to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for protest against ‘mixopathy’.

The IMA had called for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID-19 services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

While in-patient services such as intensive care units and critical care units functioned, out-patient services were affected. According to the State secretary of IMA Tamil Nadu branch A.K. Ravikumar, about 350 private hospitals, 2,500 clinics were closed for 12 hours in the city as around 4,000 doctors participated in the strike. Some of the doctors also staged a demonstration outside the IMA Coimbatore Branch office on Syrian Church Road at 10 a.m., he said.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) wore black badges on Friday condemning the ‘mixopathy’. TNGDA State secretary and Coimbatore district president N. Ravishankar said around 380 doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and 200 doctors at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital wore black badges throughout the day. However, no services were withdrawn in government hospitals. “We are supporting the cause of the IMA,” Dr. Ravishankar said.

The agitations condemned the proposal by the NITI Aayog to integrate all systems of medicine such as AYUSH and modern medicine, which is termed as ‘mixopathy’. The IMA also demanded that the Central government withdraw the notification that could allow Ayurveda graduates to perform 58 kinds of surgeries.

Secretary of IMA Tiruppur Zone Rajkumar Nallathambi said that about 120 private hospitals and several clinics were closed as part of the 12-hour strike in the Zone, which comprises Tiruppur, Palladam, Avinashi, Kunnathur and Uthukuli. A total of 650 doctors participated in the strike.