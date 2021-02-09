Doctors observe a fast demanding withdrawal of ‘mixopathy’

SALEM

09 February 2021 23:32 IST

Doctors under Indian Medical Association observed a relay fast at the IMA Hall here on Tuesday condemning the Central government’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform certain surgeries done in modern medicine.

The doctors from IMA branches in Attur, Krishnagiri and Kallakurichi took part in the fast.

According to IMA authorities, there are 34 active IMA branches in the west zone of the State and the members would take part in the relay fast till February 13.

The doctors demanded that the Centre should withdraw the move as it would severely affect the public. According to the doctors, the Central Council of Indian Medicine recently permitted Ayurveda postgraduates to conduct 58 kinds of surgeries.

The protesters said the move would deprive the public of the option to choose between modern medicine and Ayurveda.