Doctors, nurses called in to work on contract basis

NAMAKKAL

26 May 2021 22:51 IST

The Namakkal district administration has invited applications from doctors and nurses to work on contract basis for COVID-19 duty.

District Collector K. Megraj said in a release that due to increase in COVID-19 cases, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are being hired on contract basis to ensure better treatment for patients. The interview would be held on May 27 at the Namakkal district headquarters hospital, and government hospitals at Thiruchengode, Rasipuram and Kumarapalayam here.

Advertising

Advertising

Doctors would receive a pay of ₹60,000 and nurses- ₹14,000, a release said. The positions are temporary and would never be made permanent, it added.