Doctors, medical students stage protests in Coimbatore demanding justice for rape victim in Kolkata hospital 

Doctors staged a protest in front of the office of Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Government Hospital in Kolkata.

They were joined by medical students for the hour-long protest, carried out in deference to the call made by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association. Citing the recent indecent misbehaviour of a youth with a doctor at CMCH, the protesters sought strong protection measures.

At the Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, doctors and students took out a rally before staging a protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.