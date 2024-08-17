ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors, medical students stage protests in Coimbatore demanding justice for rape victim in Kolkata hospital 

Published - August 17, 2024 10:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors staged a protest in front of the office of Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Government Hospital in Kolkata.

They were joined by medical students for the hour-long protest, carried out in deference to the call made by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association. Citing the recent indecent misbehaviour of a youth with a doctor at CMCH, the protesters sought strong protection measures.

At the Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore, doctors and students took out a rally before staging a protest.

