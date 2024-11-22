Doctors at Salem GH treat two arrhythmia patients

Doctors at the Department of Cardiology at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) treated two patients who suffered from arrhythmia, a condition marked by irregular heartbeats, through radio frequency ablation (RFA).

Sobaneshwarai (30) and Radhika (40), both from Salem district, suffered from arrhythmia for eight months. Despite the medication, they faced debilitating symptoms including frequent dizziness, headaches, and shortness of breath.

Devi Meenal, Dean of GMKMCH, said that a healthy heart beats between 60 and 100 times a minute. However, for these two patients, the hearts were beating at the rates of 150 to 300 beats a minute. Admitted to the hospital last week, the patients underwent the electrophysiology test. This evaluation revealed that they were experiencing AV nodal re-entrant tachycardia, a specific type of arrhythmia that necessitated immediate intervention.

Based on this, the cardiology team performed the radiofrequency ablation procedure, restoring normal heart rhythms for both the women, Ms. Devi Meenal added.

The entire procedure was done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the Dean said. This treatment in a private hospital would have cost about ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh to the patients. The Department of Cardiology at GMKMCH already performed more than 13,000 angiograms, over 2,500 angioplasties, and more than 200 permanent pacemaker implantations for economically disadvantaged patients through the insurance scheme, the Dean added.

