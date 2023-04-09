ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor who treated pregnant girl admitted to Salem GH

April 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor from a private hospital who provided treatment to a pregnant minor was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital on Sunday.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old pregnant girl gave birth to a girl child in a private hospital near Vazhapadi. But later, her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the Salem Government Hospital where she died.

The infant has been admitted at the Salem Government Hospital.

Regarding the minor’s death, the health officials conducted an inquiry with the private hospital doctor, R. Selvambal (53), on Saturday for more than 12 hours, and in the evening, around 9 p.m., she fainted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, she was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. On Sunday also, she was in treatment at the hospital, sources said.

Jewellery stolen from house

K. Karthikeyan (37) of Podarankadu, near Nethimedu, in Salem city is an engineer working abroad.

Recently, he came to his house, and on Friday, he went to Palani temple with his family.

On Saturday when he returned, he found the house door open and 12 sovereigns of jewellery and one kg of silver products stolen.

On information, Annathanapatti police came to the spot and gathered fingerprints and verified CCTV cameras in the locality. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US