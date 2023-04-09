Doctor who treated pregnant girl admitted to Salem GH

April 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

A doctor from a private hospital who provided treatment to a pregnant minor was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital on Sunday.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old pregnant girl gave birth to a girl child in a private hospital near Vazhapadi. But later, her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the Salem Government Hospital where she died.

The infant has been admitted at the Salem Government Hospital.

Regarding the minor’s death, the health officials conducted an inquiry with the private hospital doctor, R. Selvambal (53), on Saturday for more than 12 hours, and in the evening, around 9 p.m., she fainted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, she was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. On Sunday also, she was in treatment at the hospital, sources said.

Jewellery stolen from house

K. Karthikeyan (37) of Podarankadu, near Nethimedu, in Salem city is an engineer working abroad.

Recently, he came to his house, and on Friday, he went to Palani temple with his family.

On Saturday when he returned, he found the house door open and 12 sovereigns of jewellery and one kg of silver products stolen.

On information, Annathanapatti police came to the spot and gathered fingerprints and verified CCTV cameras in the locality. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.