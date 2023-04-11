ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor who treated minor pregnant girl in Salem remanded in prison

April 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor from a private hospital who provided treatment to a pregnant minor was remanded to prison on Monday night.

On April 6, a 17-year-old pregnant girl gave birth to a female child in a private hospital near Vazhapadi. But later, her condition worsened, and she was referred to the Salem Government Hospital where she died.

Regarding the minor’s death, the health officials conducted an inquiry with the doctor at the private hospital, R. Selvambal (53), on Saturday for more than 12 hours. Around 9 p.m., the doctor fainted and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

On Monday evening, she was discharged from the hospital. Following this, the Vazhapadi police registered a case against her under Section 304(ii) of the IPC and remanded her in prison.

