Doctor vacancies in PHCs will be filled in 40 days, says T.N. Health Secretary

November 21, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Doctor vacancies in primary health centres will be filled in 40 days, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said in Salem on Tuesday.

Mr. Bedi visited the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and interacted with the public and patients regarding the facilities available there.

Mr. Bedi told reporters that there were only a few vacancies in government medical colleges and hospitals in the State. Due to a case in Madras High Court, vacancies in PHCs could not be filled. The High Court, two days ago, granted permission to appoint doctors in PHCs through the Medical Recruitment Board. Within 40 days, vacancies in PHCs would be filled. Similar steps were taken to fill assistant and lab technician vacancies, he said.

Mr. Bedi said that for the benefit of cancer patients, a linear accelerator machine would be installed at the hospital this month-end, and it would be inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated ₹35 crore for a new nursing block at the hospital. The cath lab would be operational by December 15.

Responding to a question on increase in viral fever cases in the State, Mr. Bedi said that the State Government was focussing on measures to tackle dengue and influenza cases during northeast monsoon season. The Health Minister has announced fever camps every Saturday until December. The public should avoid self-medication and approach the nearest government hospital or primary health centres if they have fever or cold.

People suffering from viral fever should wear masks. Usually, fever cases increased in the month of November, and the Health Department was prepared for it, he said.

