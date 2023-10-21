HamberMenu
Doctor placed under suspension in Namakkal

October 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old doctor was placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly getting an MBBS seat and job by submitting fake community certificate.

Following the spread of information that some people got MBBS seats and later government jobs using fake ST community certificates in 1988, the State government ordered a CB-CID inquiry in 1996. In the investigations, the CB-CID found that four persons obtained fake certificates. Of them, three got MBBS seat and one a B.Sc. agriculture seat. Of the three, T. Rajendran was serving as Ernapuram Block Medical Officer in Namakkal district, and the others were working in private hospitals.

On November 4, 2022, the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court IV found the four persons guilty, awarded them three years’ imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each. But the convicts preferred an appeal in the Madras High Court, and got a stay on their sentence.

Later, the CB-CID moved the court to seek department-level action against Rajendran, and the court also granted permission recently.

Following this, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Selvavinayagam issued the suspension order to Rajendran on Friday.

