Doctor loses ₹23 lakh to online fraudster

Salem

07 October 2021 21:57 IST

A doctor at a private hospital was duped of ₹23.35 lakh in an online fraud.

According to police, A. Jagadeesan was contacted by an unidentified person through Whatsapp who advised him to invest in gold and diamonds for better profits. Trusting the suspect’s words, Mr. Jagadeesan downloaded a mobile application and transferred ₹23.35 lakh from his account to the application. However, when Mr. Jagadeesan contacted the person regarding the profit dividend, he demanded Mr. Jagadeesan to make further investments.. The doctor, who realised that he had been cheated, lodged a complaint with city cyber crime police. Acase has been registered in this connection.

In another incident, a mobile shop owner at Nazhikalpatti was duped of ₹1.19 lakh.

Suresh Kumar posted an advertisement on a website for spare parts. He was contacted by a person through WhatsApp. Trusting him, Suresh Kumar ordered spare parts and made payments to the tune of ₹1.19 lakh through online and through bank deposits. However, Suresh Kumar was not supplied with the products neither did the person respond to his call. Suresh Kumar registered a complaint with Salem District Cyber Crime police.