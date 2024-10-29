ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor got three years imprisonment for revealing foetus gender in Salem

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old doctor was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for disclosing the gender of a foetus.

In April 2018, a special Health Department team from Chennai inspected Dr. R. Selvambal’s private hospital in Vazhapadi and discovered that foetal gender was being disclosed, with records in the scan centre improperly maintained. Following an inquiry, health officials lodged a complaint with the Vazhapadi police, leading to Dr. Selvambal’s arrest.

The District Munsif Court cum Judicial Magistrate Court in Vazhapadi found the doctor guilty, sentencing her to three years’ imprisonment, imposing a ₹10,000 fine, and recommending a five-year ban from medical practice by the Health Department.

