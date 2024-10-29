GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salem doctor gets three years in jail for illegally revealing foetus gender

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old doctor was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for disclosing the gender of a foetus.

In April 2018, a special Health Department team from Chennai inspected Dr. R. Selvambal’s private hospital in Vazhapadi and discovered that foetal gender was being disclosed, with records in the scan centre improperly maintained. Following an inquiry, health officials lodged a complaint with the Vazhapadi police, leading to Dr. Selvambal’s arrest.

The District Munsif Court cum Judicial Magistrate Court in Vazhapadi found the doctor guilty, sentencing her to three years’ imprisonment, imposing a ₹10,000 fine, and recommending a five-year ban from medical practice by the Health Department.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.