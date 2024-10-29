Salem doctor gets three years in jail for illegally revealing foetus gender

A 54-year-old doctor was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for disclosing the gender of a foetus.

In April 2018, a special Health Department team from Chennai inspected Dr. R. Selvambal’s private hospital in Vazhapadi and discovered that foetal gender was being disclosed, with records in the scan centre improperly maintained. Following an inquiry, health officials lodged a complaint with the Vazhapadi police, leading to Dr. Selvambal’s arrest.

The District Munsif Court cum Judicial Magistrate Court in Vazhapadi found the doctor guilty, sentencing her to three years’ imprisonment, imposing a ₹10,000 fine, and recommending a five-year ban from medical practice by the Health Department.