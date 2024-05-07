Doctor found dead at Salem Govt. Hospital

May 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - SALEM

A 32-year-old doctor at the Department of Cardiology at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital was found dead inside the hospital bathroom here on Tuesday.

R. Arunagiri of Madurantakam taluk in Kancheepuram district had completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme and was serving as an SS trainee student at the department. According to police, he went to the bathroom at 11 a.m. but did not return. At 3 p.m., his colleagues found him lying unconscious. They checked him and found him dead. The cause of death will be known after a postmortem examination, police said.

