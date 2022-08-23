‘Do not use land earmarked for growing trees on Avinashi Road for other purpose’

The State Highways Department should not use its land earmarked for growing trees on Avinashi Road for any other purpose, said V. Easwaran, co-ordinator of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam.

Mr. Easwaran said, in a press release, that according to a Supreme Court order, when one tree was cut for infrastructure works, 10 saplings should be planted. The Highways Department had cut several trees before 2013 for road works in Coimbatore district and did not plant the mandatory number of saplings. Hence, Mr. Eswaran said, he filed a case in the Madras High Court. The Department told the Court that it would plant saplings on its 10 acres on Avinashi Road and 5,000 saplings were planted.

However, it was learnt that the Chief Minister would lay foundation for a connecting road to Coimbatore International Airport and the road would be through this 10 acres. The Department told the Court that the land would be used to grow trees and hence, it should not be used for any other purpose, he said.