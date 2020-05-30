Do not shift shops: vegetable traders

Vegetable traders at the VOC market here appealed to the authorities to allow them to operate from the market until the construction of temporary market was over.

Over 120 traders operate at the VOC market and the Salem Corporation has proposed renovation of the place under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to Corporation officials, it has also started construction of temporary market spaces to shift the shops from here. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has identified alternative spaces for different trades and proposed operation on rotation basis.

The traders at the market appealed to the Corporation to let them operate from the market itself until the construction of temporary market was over.

K.R.Balamurali, secretary of VOC Market vegetable traders association, said that they had been informed that the construction of temporary market spaces would be completed soon.

The officials should let us operate from the market until then instead of shifting to other areas, he said.