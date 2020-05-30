Coimbatore

Do not shift shops: vegetable traders

Vegetable traders at the VOC market in Salem on Friday urged the authorities not to shift them to other areas.

Vegetable traders at the VOC market in Salem on Friday urged the authorities not to shift them to other areas.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Over 120 traders operate at the VOC market and the Salem Corporation has proposed renovation of the place under the Smart Cities Mission.

Vegetable traders at the VOC market here appealed to the authorities to allow them to operate from the market until the construction of temporary market was over.

Over 120 traders operate at the VOC market and the Salem Corporation has proposed renovation of the place under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to Corporation officials, it has also started construction of temporary market spaces to shift the shops from here. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has identified alternative spaces for different trades and proposed operation on rotation basis.

The traders at the market appealed to the Corporation to let them operate from the market itself until the construction of temporary market was over.

K.R.Balamurali, secretary of VOC Market vegetable traders association, said that they had been informed that the construction of temporary market spaces would be completed soon.

The officials should let us operate from the market until then instead of shifting to other areas, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 3:20:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/do-not-shift-shops-vegetable-traders/article31706554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY