‘Do not misuse RTI’

SALEM Public should not misuse Right to Information Act, State Information Commissioner R.Pratapkumar said here on Monday. . Talking to presspersons, after presiding over an inquiry on RTI appeals held at the district Collectorate, Mr .Pratapkumar said that 60 cases were taken up for hearing on Monday and petitioners, information officers from various departments attended the hearing. He said that the State Information Commission receives 300-500 RTI petitions a day and respective departments must respond within 30 days of receipt of the petitions. He said that the State Information Commission would take necessary action on a complaint within 60 days. “The Commission is facing difficulties in providing documents from pre-Independence era,” he added.. The Commissioner advised the petitioners to not file questions to multiple departments in single petition but as separate petitions. He added that they have recommended to State Government to create permanent posts for information officers.