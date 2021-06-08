‘Do not insist on women SHGs to pay loan dues’

The district administration in Salem and Namakkal advised financial businesses to not to insist on women self-help groups to pay loan dues during the lockdown period and follow guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India.

In a release issued by the respective District Collectors, they said that the livelihood of the public has been affected due to the lockdown.

The district administration has been receiving complaints that financial businesses have been threatening and demanding women SHGs to repay loans during the pandemic period.

Stern action would be taken against such businesses, the release said.

In Namakkal, the district administration said in a release that women self-help groups can file complaints through the number 94440 94133 if any of them are asked to pay loan dues.