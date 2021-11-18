Coimbatore

‘Do not disclose the identity of sexual assault victim’

Coimbatore City Police have warned of action against persons and entities that disclosed the identity of the 17-year-old girl who ended her life following alleged sexual assault by a school teacher.

The police said in a release that the media or persons or institutions should refrain from disclosing the identity of sexual assault victims as prescribed in Section 23 and its sub-class of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police appealed to the print and visual media, vloggers and independent journalists not to disclose the details of the minor girl.


