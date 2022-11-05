Do not burn or trade e-waste: PCB

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) has warned against burning and informal trading of e-waste in contravention of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.

The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 vests Collection and Processing of E-waste only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, and authorised refurbishers. Under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, Urban Local Bodies has the responsibility to collect and channelise the ‘orphan products’ to authorised dismantlers or recyclers.

Informal trading, unscientific processing and burning e-waste is among the main grievances voiced by the public during grievances meetings, according to the Pollution Control Board. Unscientific processing, burning and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units have an adverse impact on health and environment. Burning and illegal trading of e-waste is a matter of concern and need to be continuously monitored.

As per Rule 21 of E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, if any violation of provisions under these rules is observed by the State Pollution Board, manufacturer, producer, importer,transporter, refurbisher, dismantler and recycler, shall be liable to pay financial penalties as imposed under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which includes shuttering of industry, stoppage of power and water supply, and fine of ₹1 lakh or imprisonment or both.

All stakeholders, including public are urged to refrain from burning or careless disposal of e-waste or informal trading in E-waste and shall function as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board. Public are urged to return their E-waste to authorised dismantlers and recyclers to prevent illegal and informal trading.