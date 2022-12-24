Do not believe fake news on Aadhaar-Tangedco linking: Senthilbalaji

December 24, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Do not believe fake news spread by some political parties on linking Aadhaar with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) consumer number, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V.Senthilbalaji here on Friday.

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a public interest litigation petition challenging a Government Order permitting Tangedco to use Aadhaar authentication services.

Refuting claims that linking Aadhaar with Tangedco consumer number may deprive domestic power consumers of subsidies, the Minister said that people need not believe fake news spread on social media by political parties. Over 50% of 2,60,00,000 cardholders have completed Aadhaar linking, he said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will visit Coimbatore city on December 25 (Sunday) to distribute welfare assistance at a function to be held at the Nehru stadium here and to inaugurate development works, the Minister said.

On the comments made by Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on the Pongal freebies offered for ration cardholders, the Minister said many politicians had moved Supreme Court on freebies. But during elections, the same politician promise voters the benefits that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had provided, he claimed.

The initiatives like fare-less bus travel for women, and COVID-19 relief of ₹4,000 are to improve the lives of people at the grassroots level, he claimed.

Land acquisition for TIDCO

On the farmers’ protest against the land acquisition for the industrial estate proposed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) in the district, the Minister said the State would acquire land only from those interested in selling and no one would be forced. Further, no firms that pollute air or water resources would be set up, he said. “The acquisition will begin once the government and farmers have agreed upon a fixed land rate... We have requested farmers not to resort to protests and co-ordinate with the government,” he added.