DMS team inspects a private hospital in Hosur

A day after the testimony of a 16-year-old Erode girl, who was sexually assaulted and her oocytes sold to different private hospitals, a medical investigating team led by A.Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, inspected a private hospital here in Hosur.

Later in a brief interaction with the media, Dr.Viswanathan said the team looked through the records based on the testimony of the girl.

The girl had testified to being taken to private hospitals in Erode, Salem and Hosur. “The inspection was a continuation of the inquiry and inspections were pending in a few more hospitals, Dr.Viswanathan said.

The girl is now 16, and since the girl said, she had been taken to different hospitals since 14 years of age, we are verifying a minimum of three years of records before a final report is sent, he said.

Asked if hospitals outside the State were also mentioned, Dr.Viswanthan said, “some other State was mentioned, but we will have to verify. After the inspections in the remaining hospitals, a report will be given to the government,”