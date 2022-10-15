DMK’s youth wing protest against imposition of Hindi in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 17:38 IST

Condemning the Central government for trying to impose Hindi and also urging it to withdraw the decision to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Erode North and South Districts’ Youth and Students’ wing of DMK staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram on Saturday.

The demonstration was led by Erode North District secretary N. Nallasivam in the presence of party’s deputy general secretary Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar and other functionaries. They said the parliamentary panel has recommended making Hindi as a medium of instruction in central educational institutions which the party opposes strongly. Also, CUET will result in the growth of coaching centres and have tremendous stress on the student’s community. Hence, the Centre should withdraw the proposals, they added.

