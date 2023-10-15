DMK’s Women’s Rights Conference a big drama, says BJP T.N. president

October 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Women’s Rights Conference organised by the DMK in Chennai on Saturday was a big drama, BJP State president K. Annamalai has said.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore Airport on Sunday, he said those who were present on the dais were the relatives of the party bigwigs and not ordinary persons. They had no locus standi to criticise the Bill that aims at providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

The women’s reservation Bill, which was shelved by the Congress for years, has finally seen the light of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only introduced the Bill and laid a road map, but has also formed a committee and categorically said the reservation would come into effect in the 2029 Lok Sabha election. However, Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Ms. Priyanka Gandhi are keen on ensuring the growth of the DMK and definitely not that of their own party, Mr. Annamalai added.