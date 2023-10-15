HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK’s Women’s Rights Conference a big drama, says BJP T.N. president

October 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Women’s Rights Conference organised by the DMK in Chennai on Saturday was a big drama, BJP State president K. Annamalai has said.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore Airport on Sunday, he said those who were present on the dais were the relatives of the party bigwigs and not ordinary persons. They had no locus standi to criticise the Bill that aims at providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

The women’s reservation Bill, which was shelved by the Congress for years, has finally seen the light of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only introduced the Bill and laid a road map, but has also formed a committee and categorically said the reservation would come into effect in the 2029 Lok Sabha election. However, Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Ms. Priyanka Gandhi are keen on ensuring the growth of the DMK and definitely not that of their own party, Mr. Annamalai added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.