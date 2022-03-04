DMK’s S. Nagarathinam elected mayor of Erode Corporation

S P Saravanan March 04, 2022 12:46 IST

Ms. Nagarathinam was elected unopposed to the post; she won from ward 50 in Erode

DMK’s S. Nagarathinam has been elected unopposed as mayor of Erode Corporation | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Ms. Nagarathinam was elected unopposed to the post; she won from ward 50 in Erode

DMK’s S. Nagarathinam, who won from Ward 50, was elected unopposed as the mayor of Erode Corporation on Friday. The indirect election to the post of mayor was held at the Corporation Central Office, in which Ms. Nagarathinam filed her nomination. Since no other candidates filed their nominations, she was declared the winner by Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. Of the total 60 councillors, DMK has 44 councillors, AIADMK – 6, INC – 3, MDMK – 1 and Independents – 6. Except the six AIADMK councillors, all the 54 councillors were present at the council hall when the election was conducted. Born in 1971, Ms. Nagarathinam has been a member of the DMK since 1986, while her husband Subramanian, is the party’s Erode urban secretary. Indirect elections to the post of deputy mayor are scheduled to be held at 2.30 p.m. on Friday, for which the DMK has announced V. Selvaraj (Ward 21 councillor) as its candidate.



Our code of editorial values