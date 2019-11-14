Coimbatore

DMK’s Coimbatore unit to stage protest regarding flagpost incident on November 14

The incident is regarding a young woman getting injured in an accident in Coimbatore, reportedly when she tried to avoid a flag post erected by AIADMK members

The Coimbatore urban district unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will stage a protest in front of the South Taluk office at 10 a.m. on Thursday demanding fair investigation into the circumstances that led to Anuradha alias N. Rajeswari meeting with an accident near Goldwyns recently.

In a release, the unit's in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said the kin of the woman had alleged that a pole erected by AIADMK supporters fell on her and that was the reason for the accident in which a lorry ran over her legs. Though her relatives and social media users were demanding action against those responsible, the police seemed to be intent on covering up the incident, the release added.

