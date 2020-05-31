DMK’s Coimbatore south district secretary, aide arrested

COIMBATORE

31 May 2020 15:27 IST

‘Thendral’ Selvaraj and his personal assistant Keerthi Anand were arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Municipal Administration Minister S. P. Velumani and AIADMK MLA A. Shanmugam

In a late night development on Saturday, Coimbatore Rural Police arrested DMK Coimbatore south district secretary ‘Thendral’ Selvaraj and his personal assistant Keerthi Anand.

Mr. Selvaraj and Mr. Anand were held on various charges, including resisting lawful apprehension, by the police in a case registered against them for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Municipal Administration Minister S. P. Velumani and AIADMK Kinathukadavu MLA A. Shanmugam.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kinathukadavu police had registered a case against Mr. Selvaraj on May 28 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mr. Velumani and Mr. Shanmugam, and posting these on social media.

According to police, the MLA had, in a complaint, accused Mr. Selvaraj of having spread slanderous remarks that Mr. Velumani and he (Shanmugam) were aiding in the transport of sand, quarry products and liquor in trucks to Kerala via Veerappagoundanur check post. During an investigation, Kinathukadavu police found that the social media posts were made from the mobile phone of Mr. Selvaraj’s personal assistant Keerthi Anand. The police apprehended Mr. Anand from Valparai around 3 p.m. on Saturday where DMK workers had gone to distribute COVID-19 relief material.

According to police, around 50 people led by Mr. Selvaraj blocked the police vehicle en route to Kinathukadavu near the Forest Department check post at Aliyar and forcibly released Mr. Anand from custody after assaulting the policemen, threatening them and causing damage to the police vehicle.

The Kinathukadavu police inspector lodged a complaint at the Aliyar police station in connection with the incident and arrested Mr. Selvaraj and Mr. Anand under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss Act. They were produced before a magistrate on Sunday morning and remanded in judicial custody.

Before the arrest, Mr. Selvaraj told journalists that a two-wheeler rider was injured after a piece of rock fell from a truck overladen with quarry products in Singayan Pudur on May 26. According to Mr. Selvaraj, he learnt that hundreds of trucks were ferrying quarry products and sand to Kerala via Veerappagoundanur check post every day, while the police and Revenue Department officials did not block them.

“Mr. Shanmugam lodged a complaint against me for questioning whether these trucks were coming from quarries belonging to Mr. Velumani and his benamis in Kinathukadavu constituency limits,” he said.