DMK youth wing in Salem stage protest against Hindi imposition

DMK’s youth and students’ wing cadre staging a demonstration near Periyar Statue in Salem on Saturday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As part of their statewide protest, the youth and students’ wing of the DMK in Salem and Namakkal districts staged a demonstration against imposition of Hindi by the Union Government on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest held near Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s statue was led by DMK spokespersons Tamilan Prasanna and Constantine Ravindran. DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran MLA, T.M. Selvaganapathy, S.R. Sivalingam, Salem MP S.R. Parthiban, and more than 500 DMK cadre participated.

In Namakkal, the demonstration was held before the BSNL office on Mohanur Road. DMK district secretaries K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and Madura Senthil and more than 500 DMK cadres participated.