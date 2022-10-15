DMK youth wing in Salem stage protest against Hindi imposition

M. Sabari
October 15, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK’s youth and students’ wing cadre staging a demonstration near Periyar Statue in Salem on Saturday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As part of their statewide protest, the youth and students’ wing of the DMK in Salem and Namakkal districts staged a demonstration against imposition of Hindi by the Union Government on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest held near Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s statue was led by DMK spokespersons Tamilan Prasanna and Constantine Ravindran. DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran MLA, T.M. Selvaganapathy, S.R. Sivalingam, Salem MP S.R. Parthiban, and more than 500 DMK cadre participated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Namakkal, the demonstration was held before the BSNL office on Mohanur Road. DMK district secretaries K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and Madura Senthil and more than 500 DMK cadres participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app