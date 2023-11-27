DMK youth wing bike rally ends in Salem

November 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing State-wide bike rally that was launched by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at Kanniyakumari on November 15 ended in Salem on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru also took part in the rally before it reached the conference grounds. Later, the Minister honoured the youth wing cadre who participated in the rally.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said the rally conducted by the DMK youth wing in 1989 in Chennai paved the way for the DMK to come to power after 13 years. Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin announced the State conference for State rights and against the NEET exam. All basic amenities would be provided to people participating in the conference.

“This conference will pave the way for winning all the 40 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, and also winning the Assembly elections in 2026. Opportunities will come for DMK youth wing cadre in the coming years. Hence, youth wing cadre should work hard,” Mr. Nehru added.

DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran MLA, T.M. Selvaganapathy, S.R. Sivalingam, and youth wing functionaries participated in the function.