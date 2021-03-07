DMK writes to EC on extension given to official

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore East Urban unit in-charge N. Karthik has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, on the extension given to and transfer of an assistant commissioner in the Coimbatore Corporation.

Mr. Karthik alleged that at the behest of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the corporation had transferred from South Zone to West Zone Assistant Commissioner Ravi, who was on extension.

Mr. Ravi, who had served for five years in the South Zone, was on extension since 2018. The corporation had last extended his service by a year on June 30. Now, with his transfer to West Zone, he would be in charge of the area comprising the Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road, where the counting for the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district would take place.

The officer, who had his service extended because of the Minister, could act in the latter’s favour. The CEO should probe the extension given to Mr. Ravi and his transfer to the West Zone, Mr. Karthik said and added that it should ensure fair conduct of election.