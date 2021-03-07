DMK writes to EC on extension given to official

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore East Urban unit in-charge N. Karthik has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, on the extension given to and transfer of an assistant commissioner in the Coimbatore Corporation.
Mr. Karthik alleged that at the behest of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the corporation had transferred from South Zone to West Zone Assistant Commissioner Ravi, who was on extension.
Mr. Ravi, who had served for five years in the South Zone, was on extension since 2018. The corporation had last extended his service by a year on June 30. Now, with his transfer to West Zone, he would be in charge of the area comprising the Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road, where the counting for the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district would take place.
The officer, who had his service extended because of the Minister, could act in the latter’s favour. The CEO should probe the extension given to Mr. Ravi and his transfer to the West Zone, Mr. Karthik said and added that it should ensure fair conduct of election.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath